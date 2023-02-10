|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|MICDS
|7
|11
|13
|9
|40
|Lutheran South
|13
|14
|5
|9
|41
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|MICDS
|10-12
|1-2
|885/40
|894/41
|Lutheran South
|17-5
|2-1
|1223/56
|965/44
People are also reading…
|MICDS
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lutheran South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Savannah Butterfield (#13, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|15
|3-5
|2-4
|3-3
|4
|Ellie Buscher (#23, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|10
|4-11
|0-1
|2-4
|2
|Chloe Eggerding (#4, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|9
|3-3
|1-2
|0
|1
|Sydney Pfister (5-8, G, Fr.)
|4
|2-8
|0-1
|0-2
|1
|Lindy French (#2, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|3
|1-1
|0
|1-2
|0