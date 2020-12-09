 Skip to main content
Box: Lutheran South 51, St. Pius X 21
Box: Lutheran South 51, St. Pius X 21

1234Final
St. Pius X624921
Lutheran South1415121051
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Pius X6-10-0296/42205/29
Lutheran South4-10-0277/40182/26
St. Pius X
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Lutheran SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Emma Pawlitz (#5, 5-9, G, Sr.)144-62-701
Allison Pfister (#22, 5-9, F, So.)62-302-22
Ellie Buscher (#13, 5-11, F, Fr.)63-700-11
Macy Schelp (#3, 5-7, G, Sr.)51-303-41
Grace Haase (#11, 6-1, F, Sr.)41-30-12-21
Hope Kassel (#35, 5-9, F, Sr.)42-2000
Hannah Christ (#25, 5-9, F, Sr.)301-101
Olivia Rabbitt (#12, 5-5, G, So.)30-11-100
Amy Ceko (#1, 5-7, G, Jr.)21-1002
Chloe Eggerding (#4, 5-10, G, Fr.)21-10-100
Savannah Butterfield (#23, 5-9, G, Fr.)21-10-202
