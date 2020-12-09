Box: Lutheran South 51, St. Pius X 21

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Pius X
|6
|2
|4
|9
|21
|Lutheran South
|14
|15
|12
|10
|51
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Pius X
|6-1
|0-0
|296/42
|205/29
|Lutheran South
|4-1
|0-0
|277/40
|182/26
|St. Pius X
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lutheran South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Emma Pawlitz (#5, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|14
|4-6
|2-7
|0
|1
|Allison Pfister (#22, 5-9, F, So.)
|6
|2-3
|0
|2-2
|2
|Ellie Buscher (#13, 5-11, F, Fr.)
|6
|3-7
|0
|0-1
|1
|Macy Schelp (#3, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-3
|0
|3-4
|1
|Grace Haase (#11, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|4
|1-3
|0-1
|2-2
|1
|Hope Kassel (#35, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Hannah Christ (#25, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|1
|Olivia Rabbitt (#12, 5-5, G, So.)
|3
|0-1
|1-1
|0
|0
|Amy Ceko (#1, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Chloe Eggerding (#4, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|Savannah Butterfield (#23, 5-9, G, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|2
