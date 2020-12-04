 Skip to main content
Box: Lutheran South 56, Borgia 45
1234Final
Borgia138141045
Lutheran South713152156
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Borgia1-20-0155/52148/49
Lutheran South2-10-0153/51136/45
BorgiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kaitlyn Patke (#15, 6-0, F, Jr.)16604-54
Avery Lackey (#13, 6-1, C, Sr.)13405-82
Jenna Ulrich (#42, 5-10, F, Jr.)81201
Lexie Meyer (#24, 5-6, G, So.)3101-23
Callyn Weber (#22, 5-8, G, Jr.)30105
Audrey Richardson (#12, 5-6, G, Jr.)21001
Lutheran SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Emma Pawlitz (#5, 5-9, G, Sr.)224-63-95-60
Grace Haase (#11, 6-1, F, Sr.)93-41-10-24
Ellie Buscher (#13, 5-11, F, Fr.)83-702-43
Macy Schelp (#3, 5-7, G, Sr.)51-303-42
Katelynn Karsten (#20, 5-6, G, Fr.)51-11-300
Chloe Eggerding (#4, 5-10, G, Fr.)30-11-200
Hope Kassel (#35, 5-9, F, Sr.)21-3000
Emily Meyer (#10, 6-0, F, Sr.)21-1003
