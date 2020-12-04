Box: Lutheran South 56, Borgia 45

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Borgia
|13
|8
|14
|10
|45
|Lutheran South
|7
|13
|15
|21
|56
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Borgia
|1-2
|0-0
|155/52
|148/49
|Lutheran South
|2-1
|0-0
|153/51
|136/45
|Borgia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kaitlyn Patke (#15, 6-0, F, Jr.)
|16
|6
|0
|4-5
|4
|Avery Lackey (#13, 6-1, C, Sr.)
|13
|4
|0
|5-8
|2
|Jenna Ulrich (#42, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|1
|Lexie Meyer (#24, 5-6, G, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|3
|Callyn Weber (#22, 5-8, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|5
|Audrey Richardson (#12, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Lutheran South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Emma Pawlitz (#5, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|22
|4-6
|3-9
|5-6
|0
|Grace Haase (#11, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|9
|3-4
|1-1
|0-2
|4
|Ellie Buscher (#13, 5-11, F, Fr.)
|8
|3-7
|0
|2-4
|3
|Macy Schelp (#3, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-3
|0
|3-4
|2
|Katelynn Karsten (#20, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|Chloe Eggerding (#4, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|0
|Hope Kassel (#35, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Emily Meyer (#10, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|3
