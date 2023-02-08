|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran South
|17
|11
|18
|13
|59
|Borgia
|4
|8
|7
|10
|29
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran South
|16-5
|1-1
|1182/56
|925/44
|Borgia
|7-15
|1-4
|855/41
|1006/48
|Lutheran South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ellie Buscher (#23, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|14
|6-11
|0-1
|2-2
|2
|Savannah Butterfield (#13, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|12
|6-8
|0-3
|0
|2
|Sydney Pfister (5-8, G, Fr.)
|10
|1-6
|2-4
|2-3
|0
|Chloe Eggerding (#4, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|8
|1-3
|1-4
|3-4
|1
|Olivia Rabbitt (#12, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|8
|0
|2-3
|2-2
|0
|Jessica Meyer (#22, 5-10, G, So.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0-2
|0
|Sophia Horrell (#5, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|Lindy French (#2, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|1
|0-1
|0-1
|1-2
|1
|Lutheran South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.