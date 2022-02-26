Box: Lutheran South 61, Medicine and Bioscience 1

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Medicine and Bioscience
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Lutheran South
|26
|16
|10
|9
|61
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Medicine and Bioscience
|1-21
|1-7
|340/15
|1025/47
|Lutheran South
|13-13
|2-2
|1357/62
|1115/51
|Medicine and Bioscience
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lutheran South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Savannah Butterfield (#23, 5-10, G, So.)
|11
|4-6
|0-1
|3-4
|0
|Amy Ceko (#1, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|9
|3-5
|1-2
|0
|0
|Ellie Buscher (#13, 5-11, F, So.)
|8
|4-11
|0
|0
|0
|Dayna Carr (#25, 5-11, F, Fr.)
|7
|3-6
|0
|1-2
|1
|Emma Wagner (#32, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|7
|3-4
|0
|1-1
|0
|Lindy French (#21, 5-4, G, So.)
|6
|3-4
|0-1
|0
|1
|Sophia Horrell (#5, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-1
|0
|0
|Chloe Eggerding (#4, 5-10, G, So.)
|3
|0-6
|1-2
|0
|1
|Katelynn Karsten (#20, 5-6, G, So.)
|3
|1-1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Kate Ranson (#12, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-5
|0-2
|0
|2