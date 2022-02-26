 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Lutheran South 61, Medicine and Bioscience 1

  • 0
1234Final
Medicine and Bioscience01001
Lutheran South261610961
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Medicine and Bioscience1-211-7340/151025/47
Lutheran South13-132-21357/621115/51

Medicine and Bioscience
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Lutheran SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Savannah Butterfield (#23, 5-10, G, So.)114-60-13-40
Amy Ceko (#1, 5-7, G, Sr.)93-51-200
Ellie Buscher (#13, 5-11, F, So.)84-11000
Dayna Carr (#25, 5-11, F, Fr.)73-601-21
Emma Wagner (#32, 5-10, F, Jr.)73-401-10
Lindy French (#21, 5-4, G, So.)63-40-101
Sophia Horrell (#5, 5-5, G, Jr.)51-11-100
Chloe Eggerding (#4, 5-10, G, So.)30-61-201
Katelynn Karsten (#20, 5-6, G, So.)31-101-20
Kate Ranson (#12, 5-7, G, Sr.)21-50-202
