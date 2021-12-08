Box: Lutheran South 66, Herculaneum 44

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran South
|6
|25
|17
|18
|66
|Herculaneum
|6
|6
|19
|13
|44
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran South
|4-1
|0-0
|314/63
|190/38
|Herculaneum
|4-2
|2-0
|291/58
|270/54
|Lutheran South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chloe Eggerding (#4, 5-10, G, So.)
|14
|4-5
|1-2
|3-4
|2
|Amy Ceko (#1, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|13
|3-7
|2-5
|1-4
|4
|Katelynn Karsten (#20, 5-6, G, So.)
|13
|2-2
|3-5
|0
|3
|Ellie Buscher (#13, 5-11, F, So.)
|9
|3-12
|1-2
|0
|4
|Savannah Butterfield (#23, 5-10, G, So.)
|8
|2-4
|1-3
|1-2
|3
|Sophia Horrell (#5, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|8
|1-4
|1-6
|3-6
|1
|Emma Wagner (#32, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|1
|0-1
|0
|1-2
|2
|Lutheran South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
