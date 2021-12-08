 Skip to main content
Box: Lutheran South 66, Herculaneum 44
1234Final
Lutheran South625171866
Herculaneum66191344
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran South4-10-0314/63190/38
Herculaneum4-22-0291/58270/54
Lutheran SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chloe Eggerding (#4, 5-10, G, So.)144-51-23-42
Amy Ceko (#1, 5-7, G, Sr.)133-72-51-44
Katelynn Karsten (#20, 5-6, G, So.)132-23-503
Ellie Buscher (#13, 5-11, F, So.)93-121-204
Savannah Butterfield (#23, 5-10, G, So.)82-41-31-23
Sophia Horrell (#5, 5-5, G, Jr.)81-41-63-61
Emma Wagner (#32, 5-10, F, Jr.)10-101-22
Lutheran South
Individual stats Have not been reported.
