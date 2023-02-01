 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Lutheran South 70, Herculaneum 38

1234Final
Lutheran South2020181270
Herculaneum71410738
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran South15-51-11123/56896/45
Herculaneum10-91-1883/44893/45

Lutheran SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Savannah Butterfield (#13, 6-0, G, Jr.)153-32-53-43
Ellie Buscher (#23, 5-11, F, Jr.)105-100-20-23
Chloe Eggerding (#4, 5-10, G, Jr.)91-32-61-22
Sydney Pfister (5-8, G, Fr.)81-22-301
Kate Yaeger (#3, 5-5, G, So.)602-503
Sophia Horrell (#5, 5-6, G, Sr.)52-201-12
Olivia Rabbitt (#12, 5-5, G, Sr.)52-30-11-31
Norah Kramer (#11, 5-7, F, Jr.)50-21-12-31
Lindy French (#2, 5-5, G, Jr.)21-10-100
Jessica Meyer (#22, 5-10, G, So.)21-5001
Kendra Howard (#21, 5-10, F, Fr.)21-1000
Elise Hoehner (#20, 5-7, G, Jr.)100-11-20
Lutheran South
Individual stats Have not been reported.
