Box: Lutheran South 70, Herculaneum 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran South
|20
|20
|18
|12
|70
|Herculaneum
|7
|14
|10
|7
|38
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran South
|15-5
|1-1
|1123/56
|896/45
|Herculaneum
|10-9
|1-1
|883/44
|893/45
|Lutheran South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Savannah Butterfield (#13, 6-0, G, Jr.)
|15
|3-3
|2-5
|3-4
|3
|Ellie Buscher (#23, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|10
|5-10
|0-2
|0-2
|3
|Chloe Eggerding (#4, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|9
|1-3
|2-6
|1-2
|2
|Sydney Pfister (5-8, G, Fr.)
|8
|1-2
|2-3
|0
|1
|Kate Yaeger (#3, 5-5, G, So.)
|6
|0
|2-5
|0
|3
|Sophia Horrell (#5, 5-6, G, Sr.)
|5
|2-2
|0
|1-1
|2
|Olivia Rabbitt (#12, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|5
|2-3
|0-1
|1-3
|1
|Norah Kramer (#11, 5-7, F, Jr.)
|5
|0-2
|1-1
|2-3
|1
|Lindy French (#2, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|Jessica Meyer (#22, 5-10, G, So.)
|2
|1-5
|0
|0
|1
|Kendra Howard (#21, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Elise Hoehner (#20, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0-1
|1-2
|0
|Lutheran South
|Individual stats Have not been reported.