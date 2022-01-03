 Skip to main content
Box: Lutheran South 73, Jennings 10
1234Final
Jennings052310
Lutheran South2419171373
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Jennings1-60-1109/16333/48
Lutheran South5-50-1554/79405/58
Jennings
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Lutheran SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Katelynn Karsten (#20, 5-6, G, So.)144-62-500
Ellie Buscher (#13, 5-11, F, So.)105-100-201
Chloe Eggerding (#4, 5-10, G, So.)105-50-30-20
Amy Ceko (#1, 5-7, G, Sr.)93-31-300
Jessica Meyer (#22, 5-10, G, Fr.)72-41-100
Dayna Carr (#25, 5-11, F, Fr.)73-801-20
Emma Wagner (#32, 5-10, F, Jr.)42-6000
Sophia Horrell (#5, 5-5, G, Jr.)42-40-200
Kate Ranson (#12, 5-7, G, Sr.)31-60-21-22
Kate Yaeger (#3, 5-5, G, Fr.)30-21-200
Savannah Butterfield (#23, 5-10, G, So.)21-10-401
