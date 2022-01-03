Box: Lutheran South 73, Jennings 10

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Jennings
|0
|5
|2
|3
|10
|Lutheran South
|24
|19
|17
|13
|73
-
Girls basketball spotlight: Speiser turns heads with lightning-quick start for Lutheran St. Charles
-
Starks comes off bench to lead host MICDS past Pattonville for tournament title
-
Waterloo continues record-setting run by beating Carlyle for Red Bud crown
-
Okawville upsets Alton to claim Mascoutah Invitational crown
-
Ursuline downs Notre Dame to win Duchesne tourney title
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Jennings
|1-6
|0-1
|109/16
|333/48
|Lutheran South
|5-5
|0-1
|554/79
|405/58
|Jennings
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lutheran South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Katelynn Karsten (#20, 5-6, G, So.)
|14
|4-6
|2-5
|0
|0
|Ellie Buscher (#13, 5-11, F, So.)
|10
|5-10
|0-2
|0
|1
|Chloe Eggerding (#4, 5-10, G, So.)
|10
|5-5
|0-3
|0-2
|0
|Amy Ceko (#1, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|9
|3-3
|1-3
|0
|0
|Jessica Meyer (#22, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|7
|2-4
|1-1
|0
|0
|Dayna Carr (#25, 5-11, F, Fr.)
|7
|3-8
|0
|1-2
|0
|Emma Wagner (#32, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|4
|2-6
|0
|0
|0
|Sophia Horrell (#5, 5-5, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-4
|0-2
|0
|0
|Kate Ranson (#12, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|3
|1-6
|0-2
|1-2
|2
|Kate Yaeger (#3, 5-5, G, Fr.)
|3
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|0
|Savannah Butterfield (#23, 5-10, G, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0-4
|0
|1
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.