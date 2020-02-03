Box: Lutheran South 61, John Burroughs 54

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|John Burroughs
|10
|18
|11
|15
|54
|Lutheran South
|9
|13
|19
|20
|61
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|John Burroughs
|12-7
|1-2
|1053/55
|813/43
|Lutheran South
|13-5
|2-0
|998/53
|692/36
|John Burroughs
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lutheran South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chloe Akerson (#23, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|15
|2-3
|1-10
|8-8
|1
|Savannah Schmidt (#32, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|14
|7-8
|0
|0
|3
|Emma Pawlitz (#5, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|13
|1-12
|3-4
|2-4
|0
|Emma Heskett (#13, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|9
|3-7
|0-3
|3-4
|0
|Macy Schelp (#3, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|6
|3-7
|0-1
|0-1
|1
|Mikayla Nichols (#21, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-5
|0-1
|0
|1