Box: Lutheran South 61, John Burroughs 54
Box: Lutheran South 61, John Burroughs 54

1234Final
John Burroughs1018111554
Lutheran South913192061
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
John Burroughs12-71-21053/55813/43
Lutheran South13-52-0998/53692/36
John Burroughs
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Lutheran SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chloe Akerson (#23, 5-8, G, Sr.)152-31-108-81
Savannah Schmidt (#32, 6-0, F, Sr.)147-8003
Emma Pawlitz (#5, 5-9, G, Jr.)131-123-42-40
Emma Heskett (#13, 5-11, G, Sr.)93-70-33-40
Macy Schelp (#3, 5-7, G, Jr.)63-70-10-11
Mikayla Nichols (#21, 5-5, G, Sr.)42-50-101
