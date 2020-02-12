Box: Lutheran South 49, Notre Dame 35
1234Final
Notre Dame2915935
Lutheran South81791549
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Notre Dame5-141-5652/34811/43
Lutheran South14-72-21150/61853/45
Notre Dame
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Lutheran SouthPtsFG3FGFTFL
Macy Schelp (#3, 5-7, G, Jr.)143-408-102
Emma Pawlitz (#5, 5-9, G, Jr.)144-40-26-83
Chloe Akerson (#23, 5-8, G, Sr.)103-50-24-60
Savannah Schmidt (#32, 6-0, F, Sr.)62-402-21
Emma Heskett (#13, 5-11, G, Sr.)30-51-504
Mikayla Nichols (#21, 5-5, G, Sr.)21-10-202
