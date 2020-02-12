Box: Lutheran South 49, Notre Dame 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Notre Dame
|2
|9
|15
|9
|35
|Lutheran South
|8
|17
|9
|15
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Notre Dame
|5-14
|1-5
|652/34
|811/43
|Lutheran South
|14-7
|2-2
|1150/61
|853/45
|Notre Dame
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lutheran South
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Macy Schelp (#3, 5-7, G, Jr.)
|14
|3-4
|0
|8-10
|2
|Emma Pawlitz (#5, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|14
|4-4
|0-2
|6-8
|3
|Chloe Akerson (#23, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|10
|3-5
|0-2
|4-6
|0
|Savannah Schmidt (#32, 6-0, F, Sr.)
|6
|2-4
|0
|2-2
|1
|Emma Heskett (#13, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|3
|0-5
|1-5
|0
|4
|Mikayla Nichols (#21, 5-5, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-2
|0
|2