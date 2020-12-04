 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Lutheran St. Charles 45, St. Charles West 21
0 comments

Box: Lutheran St. Charles 45, St. Charles West 21

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
1234Final
St. Charles West176721
Lutheran St. Charles181213245
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
St. Charles West2-21-0139/35181/45
Lutheran St. Charles2-10-0131/33111/28
St. Charles West
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Lutheran St. CharlesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ava Civey (#25, 5-8, G, Sr.)174-43-801
Megan Aulbert (#32, 6-2, F, So.)104-702-21
Koryn Vangilder (#23, 5-11, G, Sr.)72-21-502
Jordan Hesse (#15, 5-7, G, Sr.)602-601
Rachel Smith (#12, 5-5, G, Fr.)301-201
Ashley Martin (#33, 5-7, F, So.)21-1002
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports