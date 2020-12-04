Box: Lutheran St. Charles 45, St. Charles West 21

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Charles West
|1
|7
|6
|7
|21
|Lutheran St. Charles
|18
|12
|13
|2
|45
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Charles West
|2-2
|1-0
|139/35
|181/45
|Lutheran St. Charles
|2-1
|0-0
|131/33
|111/28
|St. Charles West
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Lutheran St. Charles
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ava Civey (#25, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|17
|4-4
|3-8
|0
|1
|Megan Aulbert (#32, 6-2, F, So.)
|10
|4-7
|0
|2-2
|1
|Koryn Vangilder (#23, 5-11, G, Sr.)
|7
|2-2
|1-5
|0
|2
|Jordan Hesse (#15, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2-6
|0
|1
|Rachel Smith (#12, 5-5, G, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1-2
|0
|1
|Ashley Martin (#33, 5-7, F, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
