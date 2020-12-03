 Skip to main content
Box: Lutheran St. Charles 45, Visitation 42
Box: Lutheran St. Charles 45, Visitation 42

1234Final
Visitation11991342
Lutheran St. Charles71181945
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Visitation2-31-0211/42266/53
Lutheran St. Charles1-10-086/1790/18
VisitationPtsFG3FGFTFL
Avery Jacoby (#14, G, So.)111301
Kate Restovich (#24, G, So.)9212-24
Annie Restovich (#25, G, So.)72100
Natalie Nunez (#23, G, Jr.)7021-24
Adri Povinelli (#1, G)60200
Claire Fulton (#52, P)21002
Visitation
Individual stats Have not been reported.
