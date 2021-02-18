 Skip to main content
Box: Lutheran St. Charles 46, O'Fallon Christian 28
Box: Lutheran St. Charles 46, O'Fallon Christian 28

1234Final
O'Fallon Christian6610628
Lutheran St. Charles141514346
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon Christian6-153-5560/27961/46
Lutheran St. Charles18-610-01213/58803/38
O'Fallon Christian
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Lutheran St. CharlesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Megan Aulbert (#32, 6-2, F, So.)228-240-16-82
Ava Civey (#25, 5-8, G, Sr.)111-83-702
Jordan Hesse (#15, 5-7, G, Sr.)60-22-902
Ashley Martin (#33, 5-7, F, So.)52-501-22
Koryn Vangilder (#23, 5-11, G, Sr.)21-40-201
