Box: Lutheran St. Charles 46, O'Fallon Christian 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|O'Fallon Christian
|6
|6
|10
|6
|28
|Lutheran St. Charles
|14
|15
|14
|3
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon Christian
|6-15
|3-5
|560/27
|961/46
|Lutheran St. Charles
|18-6
|10-0
|1213/58
|803/38
|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|O'Fallon Christian
|6
|6
|10
|6
|28
|Lutheran St. Charles
|14
|15
|14
|3
|46
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon Christian
|6-15
|3-5
|560/27
|961/46
|Lutheran St. Charles
|18-6
|10-0
|1213/58
|803/38
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.