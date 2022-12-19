Box: Lutheran St. Charles 51, Union 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran St. Charles
|10
|17
|10
|14
|51
|Union
|7
|15
|8
|10
|40
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran St. Charles
|5-2
|0-0
|361/52
|277/40
|Union
|6-2
|1-0
|462/66
|247/35
People are also reading…
|Lutheran St. Charles
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ally Auringer (Jr.)
|18
|0
|4
|6-8
|3
|Megan Aulbert (Sr.)
|13
|6
|0
|1-2
|2
|Kennedy Stowers (Fr.)
|8
|4
|0
|0
|3
|Kyrii Franklin (Fr.)
|6
|1
|0
|4-4
|4
|Chloe Reed (So.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|1
|Kennedy Williams (So.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Lutheran St. Charles
|Individual stats Have not been reported.