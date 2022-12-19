 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the St. Louis Post-Dispatch is partnering with McBride Homes who are sponsoring 5,000 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Box: Lutheran St. Charles 51, Union 40

  • 0
1234Final
Lutheran St. Charles1017101451
Union71581040
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran St. Charles5-20-0361/52277/40
Union6-21-0462/66247/35

People are also reading…

Lutheran St. CharlesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ally Auringer (Jr.)18046-83
Megan Aulbert (Sr.)13601-22
Kennedy Stowers (Fr.)84003
Kyrii Franklin (Fr.)6104-44
Chloe Reed (So.)5012-21
Kennedy Williams (So.)1001-20
Lutheran St. Charles
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Area girls basketball rankings

STLhighschoolSPORTS.com rankings - 12/5/2022 Large schoolsLast Week1. O'Fallon (6-1)NR2. Alton (5-0)NR3. Eureka (3-2)NR4. St. Joseph's (3-2)NR…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News