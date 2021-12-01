Box: Lutheran St. Charles 56, MICDS 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran St. Charles
|0
|0
|0
|0
|56
|MICDS
|14
|3
|14
|17
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran St. Charles
|2-0
|0-0
|115/58
|97/48
|MICDS
|2-1
|0-0
|172/86
|78/39
|Lutheran St. Charles
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|MICDS
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Zaire Harrell (#12, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|16
|7
|0
|2-2
|3
|Brianna Desai (#30, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|12
|4
|1
|1-2
|1
|Binta Fall (#44, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|10
|3
|1
|1-4
|4
|Chelsey Nwamu (#32, 5-8, F, Jr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|0
|CeCe Harris (#4, 5-5, G, Fr.)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Ellie Gira (#24, 6-1, F, Sr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-6
|4
