Box: Lutheran St. Charles 56, MICDS 48
1234Final
Lutheran St. Charles000056
MICDS143141748
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran St. Charles2-00-0115/5897/48
MICDS2-10-0172/8678/39
Lutheran St. Charles
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MICDSPtsFG3FGFTFL
Zaire Harrell (#12, 5-8, G, Sr.)16702-23
Brianna Desai (#30, 5-10, G, Jr.)12411-21
Binta Fall (#44, 5-11, F, Jr.)10311-44
Chelsey Nwamu (#32, 5-8, F, Jr.)4200-10
CeCe Harris (#4, 5-5, G, Fr.)30101
Ellie Gira (#24, 6-1, F, Sr.)3101-64
News