Box: Lutheran St. Charles 58, Fort Zumwalt East 40
1234Final
Fort Zumwalt East10913840
Lutheran St. Charles1415151458
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Fort Zumwalt East6-20-0394/49316/40
Lutheran St. Charles7-12-0509/64279/35
Fort Zumwalt EastPtsFG3FGFTFL
Yasmine Edmonson (#21, Sr.)15414-51
Landon Vick (#40, So.)6202-23
Hailey Morgan (#22, So.)60203
Lexi Hagl (#3, Jr.)6111-30
Ashley Rusthoven (#50, So.)3101-20
Ahjarae Franklin (#5, Sr.)21000
Anna Paskiewicz (#20, So.)2002-22
Lutheran St. CharlesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jordan Speiser (#23, 6-1, G, Fr.)36862-21
Megan Aulbert (#32, 6-2, F, Jr.)11501-43
Chloe Reed (#24, 5-10, G, Fr.)7210-12
Allison Murray (#5, 5-1, G, Sr.)21000
Makayla Auringer (#12, 5-9, G, Sr.)21004
