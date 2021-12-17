Box: Lutheran St. Charles 58, Fort Zumwalt East 40

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Fort Zumwalt East
|10
|9
|13
|8
|40
|Lutheran St. Charles
|14
|15
|15
|14
|58
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Fort Zumwalt East
|6-2
|0-0
|394/49
|316/40
|Lutheran St. Charles
|7-1
|2-0
|509/64
|279/35
|Fort Zumwalt East
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Yasmine Edmonson (#21, Sr.)
|15
|4
|1
|4-5
|1
|Landon Vick (#40, So.)
|6
|2
|0
|2-2
|3
|Hailey Morgan (#22, So.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Lexi Hagl (#3, Jr.)
|6
|1
|1
|1-3
|0
|Ashley Rusthoven (#50, So.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
|Ahjarae Franklin (#5, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Anna Paskiewicz (#20, So.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|2
|Lutheran St. Charles
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jordan Speiser (#23, 6-1, G, Fr.)
|36
|8
|6
|2-2
|1
|Megan Aulbert (#32, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|11
|5
|0
|1-4
|3
|Chloe Reed (#24, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|7
|2
|1
|0-1
|2
|Allison Murray (#5, 5-1, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Makayla Auringer (#12, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
