Box: Lutheran St. Charles 58, Notre Dame 43
Box: Lutheran St. Charles 58, Notre Dame 43

1234Final
Lutheran St. Charles1613111858
Notre Dame101311943
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran St. Charles17-69-01167/51775/34
Notre Dame7-110-6763/33797/35
Lutheran St. Charles
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Notre DamePtsFG3FGFTFL
Lydia Klutho (#24, 6-0, Sr.)21721-24
Lillie Weber (#22, 6-0, So.)10402-42
Samantha Foppe (#32, 6-0, Sr.)84003
Abby Youngblood (#11, 5-5, Sr.)21002
Sophi Lanzafame (#3, 5-6, Sr.)2100-31
