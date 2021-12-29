 Skip to main content
Box: Lutheran St. Charles 59, St. Charles West 42
Box: Lutheran St. Charles 59, St. Charles West 42

1234Final
Lutheran St. Charles913181959
St. Charles West55171542
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran St. Charles10-12-0696/63400/36
St. Charles West10-13-0622/57454/41
Lutheran St. CharlesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Megan Aulbert (#32, 6-2, F, Jr.)23807-103
Jordan Speiser (#23, 6-1, G, Fr.)18235-62
Ally Auringer (#10, 5-4, G, So.)72101
Makayla Auringer (#12, 5-9, G, Sr.)60203
Chloe Reed (#24, 5-10, G, Fr.)42004
Allison Murray (#5, 5-1, G, Sr.)1001-22
St. Charles WestPtsFG3FGFTFL
Harmony Hudson (#40, 5-9, C, Sr.)14504-83
Mia Nicastro (#22, 6-2, G, Sr.)13412-24
Lily Jackson (#1, 5-7, G, Sr.)12404-42
Hannah Myers (#12, 5-7, G, Sr.)3003-81
