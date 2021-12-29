Box: Lutheran St. Charles 59, St. Charles West 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran St. Charles
|9
|13
|18
|19
|59
|St. Charles West
|5
|5
|17
|15
|42
-
IWA uses quick getaway to knock off Whitfield in Visitation Tournament final
-
Alton girls outlast Mater Dei, will play Okawville in title game of Mascoutah Invitational
-
Nicastro catches fire in fourth quarter to help St. Charles West past Francis Howell Central
-
Summit can’t overcome slow start in semifinal loss to Battle
-
Farmington edges Francis Howell in Summit Holiday Hoops tourney semifinal
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran St. Charles
|10-1
|2-0
|696/63
|400/36
|St. Charles West
|10-1
|3-0
|622/57
|454/41
|Lutheran St. Charles
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Megan Aulbert (#32, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|23
|8
|0
|7-10
|3
|Jordan Speiser (#23, 6-1, G, Fr.)
|18
|2
|3
|5-6
|2
|Ally Auringer (#10, 5-4, G, So.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Makayla Auringer (#12, 5-9, G, Sr.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|3
|Chloe Reed (#24, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|4
|Allison Murray (#5, 5-1, G, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2
|St. Charles West
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Harmony Hudson (#40, 5-9, C, Sr.)
|14
|5
|0
|4-8
|3
|Mia Nicastro (#22, 6-2, G, Sr.)
|13
|4
|1
|2-2
|4
|Lily Jackson (#1, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|12
|4
|0
|4-4
|2
|Hannah Myers (#12, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|3
|0
|0
|3-8
|1
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.