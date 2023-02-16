|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|St. Joseph's
|10
|6
|16
|8
|40
|Lutheran St. Charles
|17
|11
|19
|14
|61
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|St. Joseph's
|14-9
|4-3
|1158/50
|996/43
|Lutheran St. Charles
|20-5
|7-0
|1532/67
|882/38
|St. Joseph's
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kayla Jansen (#35, 6-1, P, Jr.)
|13
|5-12
|1-1
|0
|3
|Piper Mooney (#13, 5-8, G, Fr.)
|12
|1-6
|2-6
|4-4
|1
|Abby Sievers (#22, 5-10, G, Jr.)
|5
|1-2
|1-4
|0
|2
|Kylee Reiter (#42, 5-9, G, Fr.)
|5
|1-1
|1-2
|0-2
|1
|Caroline Schierding (#25, 5-11, P, Fr.)
|3
|1-3
|0
|1-2
|1
|Emerson Shea (#3, 5-6, G, So.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|1
|Lutheran St. Charles
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jordan Speiser (#23, So.)
|23
|2
|5
|4-5
|1
|Kennedy Stowers (#11, Fr.)
|12
|6
|0
|0-1
|1
|Megan Aulbert (#32, Sr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-3
|2
|Ally Auringer (#10, Jr.)
|9
|0
|3
|0
|2
|Chloe Reed (#24, So.)
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0