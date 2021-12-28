Box: Lutheran St. Charles 63, Timberland 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Timberland
|4
|7
|5
|12
|28
|Lutheran St. Charles
|22
|15
|13
|13
|63
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Timberland
|4-6
|0-2
|421/42
|447/45
|Lutheran St. Charles
|9-1
|2-0
|637/64
|358/36
|Timberland
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Leah Wilmsmeyer (#24, G, Jr.)
|7
|1-6
|1-8
|2-2
|0
|Lexi Wilmsmeyer (#22, F, Jr.)
|7
|2-4
|1-2
|0
|0
|Alysse Lamb (#10, G, Fr.)
|5
|2-3
|0-4
|1-2
|0
|Bailey Broemmer (#31, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-8
|0
|0
|0
|Macie Vincent (#14, G, So.)
|3
|1-2
|0-4
|1-1
|0
|Addison Crislip (#5, F, Fr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Lutheran St. Charles
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Megan Aulbert (#32, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|24
|9
|0
|6-7
|1
|Jordan Speiser (#23, 6-1, G, Fr.)
|21
|2
|4
|5-7
|3
|Chloe Reed (#24, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|9
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Rachel Smith (#4, 5-6, G, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Allison Murray (#5, 5-1, G, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-2
|2
|Ally Auringer (#10, 5-4, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
