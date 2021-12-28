 Skip to main content
Box: Lutheran St. Charles 63, Timberland 28
Box: Lutheran St. Charles 63, Timberland 28

1234Final
Timberland4751228
Lutheran St. Charles2215131363
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Timberland4-60-2421/42447/45
Lutheran St. Charles9-12-0637/64358/36
TimberlandPtsFG3FGFTFL
Leah Wilmsmeyer (#24, G, Jr.)71-61-82-20
Lexi Wilmsmeyer (#22, F, Jr.)72-41-200
Alysse Lamb (#10, G, Fr.)52-30-41-20
Bailey Broemmer (#31, G, Sr.)42-8000
Macie Vincent (#14, G, So.)31-20-41-10
Addison Crislip (#5, F, Fr.)21-1000
Lutheran St. CharlesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Megan Aulbert (#32, 6-2, F, Jr.)24906-71
Jordan Speiser (#23, 6-1, G, Fr.)21245-73
Chloe Reed (#24, 5-10, G, Fr.)93100
Rachel Smith (#4, 5-6, G, So.)51103
Allison Murray (#5, 5-1, G, Sr.)2002-22
Ally Auringer (#10, 5-4, G, So.)21000
