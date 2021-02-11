 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Lutheran St. Charles 65, Rosati-Kain 34
0 comments

Box: Lutheran St. Charles 65, Rosati-Kain 34

  • 0
1234Final
Lutheran St. Charles2110191565
Rosati-Kain979934
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran St. Charles16-69-01109/50732/33
Rosati-Kain13-77-3841/38695/32
Lutheran St. Charles
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Rosati-KainPtsFG3FGFTFL
Katie O'Connell (#54, 5-7, F, Sr.)115-701-21
Jaynie Chatman (#30, 5-3, G, Jr.)72-61-502
Hanna Al-Baaj (#22, 5-7, G, Sr.)51-1103-42
Zaire Payton (#42, 5-8, F, Sr.)42-60-10-10
Lucy Richmond (#24, 5-3, G, Jr.)301-100
Jasmyn Mitchell (#40, 5-8, G, Sr.)21-10-100
Lauren Grebing (#32, 5-6, G)21-50-100
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ten Hochman: Mizzou’s Tilmon and Pinson, often active in wins, were MIA in Wednesday’s loss

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports