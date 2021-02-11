Box: Lutheran St. Charles 65, Rosati-Kain 34

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran St. Charles
|21
|10
|19
|15
|65
|Rosati-Kain
|9
|7
|9
|9
|34
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran St. Charles
|16-6
|9-0
|1109/50
|732/33
|Rosati-Kain
|13-7
|7-3
|841/38
|695/32
|Lutheran St. Charles
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Rosati-Kain
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Katie O'Connell (#54, 5-7, F, Sr.)
|11
|5-7
|0
|1-2
|1
|Jaynie Chatman (#30, 5-3, G, Jr.)
|7
|2-6
|1-5
|0
|2
|Hanna Al-Baaj (#22, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-11
|0
|3-4
|2
|Zaire Payton (#42, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-6
|0-1
|0-1
|0
|Lucy Richmond (#24, 5-3, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
|Jasmyn Mitchell (#40, 5-8, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
|Lauren Grebing (#32, 5-6, G)
|2
|1-5
|0-1
|0
|0
