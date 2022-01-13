Box: Lutheran St. Charles 66, Rosati-Kain 23

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran St. Charles
|16
|16
|19
|15
|66
|Rosati-Kain
|2
|5
|9
|7
|23
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran St. Charles
|12-3
|4-0
|937/62
|565/38
|Rosati-Kain
|2-6
|0-2
|250/17
|308/21
|Lutheran St. Charles
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Rosati-Kain
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jaynie Chatman (#30, 5-3, G, Sr.)
|10
|1-5
|2-3
|2-2
|1
|Ella Grebing (#52, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|3
|0-3
|0
|3-5
|1
|Lucy Richmond (#20, 5-3, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|0
|Brooke Elston (#50, 5-11, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-12
|0
|0-5
|0
|Tedda Bock (#4, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-5
|0-2
|0
|2
|Kyleigh Patrick (#14, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-5
|0-1
|0-2
|3
|Morgan Berkley (#54, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
Tags
