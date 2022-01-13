 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Lutheran St. Charles 66, Rosati-Kain 23
1234Final
Lutheran St. Charles1616191566
Rosati-Kain259723
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran St. Charles12-34-0937/62565/38
Rosati-Kain2-60-2250/17308/21
Lutheran St. Charles
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Rosati-KainPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jaynie Chatman (#30, 5-3, G, Sr.)101-52-32-21
Ella Grebing (#52, 5-9, F, Sr.)30-303-51
Lucy Richmond (#20, 5-3, G, Sr.)21-20-300
Brooke Elston (#50, 5-11, F, Jr.)21-1200-50
Tedda Bock (#4, 5-4, G, Jr.)21-50-202
Kyleigh Patrick (#14, 5-6, G, Jr.)21-50-10-23
Morgan Berkley (#54, 5-10, F, Sr.)21-2000
