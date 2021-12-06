 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Lutheran St. Charles 71, DuBourg 9
0 comments

Box: Lutheran St. Charles 71, DuBourg 9

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Lutheran St. Charles251821771
DuBourg24309
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lutheran St. Charles3-11-0250/62179/45
DuBourg2-40-1159/40217/54
Lutheran St. CharlesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Megan Aulbert (#32, 6-2, F, Jr.)157-1001-30
Ally Auringer (#10, 5-4, G, So.)141-14-701
Jordan Speiser (#23, 6-1, G, Fr.)143-82-42-23
Ashley Martin (#30, 5-7, F, Jr.)93-41-100
Chloe Reed (#24, 5-10, G, Fr.)63-30-10-20
Rachel Smith (#4, 5-6, G, So.)50-11-32-31
Savannah Gilbert (#11, 5-8, F, Sr.)42-4002
Tracy Jiang (#33, 5-6, F, Sr.)21-1002
Layla Yuen (#20, 5-4, G, Jr.)21-3003
Lutheran St. Charles
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Girls basketball: Players to watch in the upcoming season

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News