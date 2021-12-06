Box: Lutheran St. Charles 71, DuBourg 9

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lutheran St. Charles
|25
|18
|21
|7
|71
|DuBourg
|2
|4
|3
|0
|9
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lutheran St. Charles
|3-1
|1-0
|250/62
|179/45
|DuBourg
|2-4
|0-1
|159/40
|217/54
|Lutheran St. Charles
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Megan Aulbert (#32, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|15
|7-10
|0
|1-3
|0
|Ally Auringer (#10, 5-4, G, So.)
|14
|1-1
|4-7
|0
|1
|Jordan Speiser (#23, 6-1, G, Fr.)
|14
|3-8
|2-4
|2-2
|3
|Ashley Martin (#30, 5-7, F, Jr.)
|9
|3-4
|1-1
|0
|0
|Chloe Reed (#24, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|6
|3-3
|0-1
|0-2
|0
|Rachel Smith (#4, 5-6, G, So.)
|5
|0-1
|1-3
|2-3
|1
|Savannah Gilbert (#11, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|2
|Tracy Jiang (#33, 5-6, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|2
|Layla Yuen (#20, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0
|0
|3
|Lutheran St. Charles
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
