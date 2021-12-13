Box: Lutheran St. Charles 73, O'Fallon Christian 12

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|O'Fallon Christian
|0
|10
|0
|2
|12
|Lutheran St. Charles
|27
|20
|14
|12
|73
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|O'Fallon Christian
|0-5
|0-2
|73/15
|301/60
|Lutheran St. Charles
|5-1
|2-0
|388/78
|209/42
|O'Fallon Christian
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jadyn Bonser (#14, 5-1, G, Sr.)
|8
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Alexis Willbrand (#2, 5-8, So.)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lutheran St. Charles
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Megan Aulbert (#32, 6-2, F, Jr.)
|27
|10
|0
|7-7
|2
|Jordan Speiser (#23, 6-1, G, Fr.)
|26
|8
|3
|1-2
|0
|Chloe Reed (#24, 5-10, G, Fr.)
|12
|3
|2
|0
|0
|Allison Murray (#5, 5-1, G, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Tracy Jiang (#33, 5-6, F, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Layla Yuen (#20, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Ally Auringer (#10, 5-4, G, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
