 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Lutheran St. Charles 73, O'Fallon Christian 12
0 comments

Box: Lutheran St. Charles 73, O'Fallon Christian 12

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
O'Fallon Christian0100212
Lutheran St. Charles2720141273
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
O'Fallon Christian0-50-273/15301/60
Lutheran St. Charles5-12-0388/78209/42
O'Fallon ChristianPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jadyn Bonser (#14, 5-1, G, Sr.)81200
Alexis Willbrand (#2, 5-8, So.)42000
Lutheran St. CharlesPtsFG3FGFTFL
Megan Aulbert (#32, 6-2, F, Jr.)271007-72
Jordan Speiser (#23, 6-1, G, Fr.)26831-20
Chloe Reed (#24, 5-10, G, Fr.)123200
Allison Murray (#5, 5-1, G, Sr.)21001
Tracy Jiang (#33, 5-6, F, Sr.)21000
Layla Yuen (#20, 5-4, G, Jr.)21000
Ally Auringer (#10, 5-4, G, So.)21001
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the St. Louis high school stars who made history last week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News