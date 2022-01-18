Box: Maplewood-RH 43, McCluer 28

|Final
|McCluer
|28
|Maplewood-RH
|43
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|McCluer
|0-10
|0-2
|231/23
|479/48
|Maplewood-RH
|2-11
|0-5
|239/24
|597/60
|McCluer
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Maplewood-RH
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Aiyana Jones
|16
|5-7
|1-2
|3-7
|0
|Jadyn Garneau (F)
|11
|4-4
|0
|3-3
|0
|Gabbie Miller (#21)
|8
|4-5
|0
|0
|0
|Victoria Chandler (#54, Sr.)
|4
|2-2
|0
|0
|0
|Zahava Kiernan (#32)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0-2
|0
Tags
