 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Maplewood-RH 43, McCluer 28
0 comments

Box: Maplewood-RH 43, McCluer 28

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Final
McCluer28
Maplewood-RH43
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
McCluer0-100-2231/23479/48
Maplewood-RH2-110-5239/24597/60
McCluer
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Maplewood-RHPtsFG3FGFTFL
Aiyana Jones165-71-23-70
Jadyn Garneau (F)114-403-30
Gabbie Miller (#21)84-5000
Victoria Chandler (#54, Sr.)42-2000
Zahava Kiernan (#32)42-400-20
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meet the high school standouts on the mat, in the pool and on the court

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News