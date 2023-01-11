Box: Maplewood-RH 49, Normandy 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Normandy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Maplewood-RH
|0
|0
|0
|0
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Normandy
|1-2
|0-0
|79/26
|143/48
|Maplewood-RH
|5-4
|1-1
|344/115
|321/107
People are also reading…
|Normandy
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Maplewood-RH
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chloe Swedlund (Sr.)
|25
|8-13
|1-2
|6-9
|0
|Hannora Chase (Fr.)
|8
|4-6
|0
|0-2
|0
|Jadyn Garneau (Jr.)
|6
|2-3
|0
|2-2
|0
|Jalise Jones (Fr.)
|5
|2-4
|0
|1-3
|0
|Jaleic Wilson (So.)
|3
|1-3
|0
|1-2
|0
|Jaeda Hodge (So.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-4
|0