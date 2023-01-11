 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Maplewood-RH 49, Normandy 28

  • 0
1234Final
Normandy000028
Maplewood-RH000049
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Normandy1-20-079/26143/48
Maplewood-RH5-41-1344/115321/107

Normandy
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Maplewood-RHPtsFG3FGFTFL
Chloe Swedlund (Sr.)258-131-26-90
Hannora Chase (Fr.)84-600-20
Jadyn Garneau (Jr.)62-302-20
Jalise Jones (Fr.)52-401-30
Jaleic Wilson (So.)31-301-20
Jaeda Hodge (So.)2002-40
