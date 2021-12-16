Box: Marissa 35, Lebanon, Illinois 25

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Marissa
|6
|8
|5
|16
|35
|Lebanon, Illinois
|1
|6
|12
|6
|25
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Marissa
|6-4
|2-1
|342/34
|356/36
|Lebanon, Illinois
|1-4
|0-2
|99/10
|249/25
|Marissa
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Grace Middendorf (#21, Sr.)
|12
|6
|0
|0
|3
|Autumn Gilley (#10, Jr.)
|11
|3
|1
|2-2
|4
|Annie Villareal (#24, Fr.)
|9
|3
|0
|3-4
|0
|Gabby Schmeiderer (#14, So.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Hannah Krause (#30, Fr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|2
|Marissa
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
