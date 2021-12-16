 Skip to main content
Box: Marissa 35, Lebanon, Illinois 25
Box: Marissa 35, Lebanon, Illinois 25

1234Final
Marissa6851635
Lebanon, Illinois1612625
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Marissa6-42-1342/34356/36
Lebanon, Illinois1-40-299/10249/25
MarissaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Grace Middendorf (#21, Sr.)126003
Autumn Gilley (#10, Jr.)11312-24
Annie Villareal (#24, Fr.)9303-40
Gabby Schmeiderer (#14, So.)21002
Hannah Krause (#30, Fr.)1001-22
Marissa
Individual stats Have not been reported.
