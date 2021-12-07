Box: Marissa 36, Metro-East Lutheran 26

|1
|Final
|Metro-East Lutheran
|5
|6
|11
|4
|26
|Marissa
|4
|17
|1
|14
|36
Lift for Life harkens breakthrough championship memories in win over Union
Bush banks in buzzer-beater to lift Whitfield over John Burroughs
Freeburg remains unbeaten by outlasting Triad in double overtime
Boulay's buzzer-beater lifts Eureka over Hickman in Troy tournament girls final
Recap: Granite City triumphs over Wood River
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Metro-East Lutheran
|1-3
|0-0
|122/30
|66/16
|Marissa
|4-3
|0-1
|249/62
|259/65
|Metro-East Lutheran
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Marissa
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Autumn Gilley (#10, Jr.)
|28
|4
|4
|8-11
|1
|Grace Middendorf (#21, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-2
|0
|Adalynn Burns (#20, Fr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-2
|0
