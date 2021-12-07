 Skip to main content
Box: Marissa 36, Metro-East Lutheran 26
1234Final
Metro-East Lutheran5611426
Marissa41711436
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Metro-East Lutheran1-30-0122/3066/16
Marissa4-30-1249/62259/65
Metro-East Lutheran
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MarissaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Autumn Gilley (#10, Jr.)28448-111
Grace Middendorf (#21, Sr.)5201-20
Adalynn Burns (#20, Fr.)3101-20
