Box: Marissa 37, New Athens 22

  • 0
1234Final
New Athens478322
Marissa101151137
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
New Athens8-94-3631/35676/38
Marissa15-86-2809/45786/44

New AthensPtsFG3FGFTFL
Ainslee Sullivan (#40, C, Jr.)6104-93
Peyton Houser (#4, G, So.)60200
Emma Hager (#11, G, Sr.)4200-11
Mallory Kimbrell (#15, F, Jr.)3101-42
Kaylee Juenger (#10, G, Jr.)3101-41
MarissaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Grace Middendorf (#21, Sr.)17801-21
Bree Portz (#4, Sr.)10402-53
Hannah Krause (#30, Fr.)4102-20
Kyleigh Landi (#12, Sr.)2100-14
Autumn Gilley (#10, Jr.)21002
Annie Villareal (#24, Fr.)21003
