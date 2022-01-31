Box: Marissa 37, New Athens 22

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|New Athens
|4
|7
|8
|3
|22
|Marissa
|10
|11
|5
|11
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|New Athens
|8-9
|4-3
|631/35
|676/38
|Marissa
|15-8
|6-2
|809/45
|786/44
|New Athens
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ainslee Sullivan (#40, C, Jr.)
|6
|1
|0
|4-9
|3
|Peyton Houser (#4, G, So.)
|6
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Emma Hager (#11, G, Sr.)
|4
|2
|0
|0-1
|1
|Mallory Kimbrell (#15, F, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-4
|2
|Kaylee Juenger (#10, G, Jr.)
|3
|1
|0
|1-4
|1
|Marissa
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Grace Middendorf (#21, Sr.)
|17
|8
|0
|1-2
|1
|Bree Portz (#4, Sr.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-5
|3
|Hannah Krause (#30, Fr.)
|4
|1
|0
|2-2
|0
|Kyleigh Landi (#12, Sr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0-1
|4
|Autumn Gilley (#10, Jr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Annie Villareal (#24, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3