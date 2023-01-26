Box: Marissa 38, Valmeyer 27

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Marissa
|9
|6
|12
|11
|38
|Valmeyer
|7
|6
|7
|7
|27
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Marissa
|9-15
|5-2
|709/30
|835/35
|Valmeyer
|5-14
|2-5
|671/28
|824/34
|Marissa
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Autumn Gilley (#10, G, Sr.)
|16
|6
|0
|4-6
|1
|Hannah Krause (#30, F, So.)
|10
|4
|0
|2-4
|3
|Annie Villarreal (#24, F, So.)
|8
|3
|0
|2-4
|2
|Mia Lanier (#5, F)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Kearston Alstat (#31, F, Fr.)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Valmeyer
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Brooke Miller (#4, Jr.)
|12
|6
|0
|0-1
|3
|Avery Proffer (#12)
|7
|2
|1
|0-1
|1
|Ava Reeves (#24)
|4
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Josephine Reeves (#13)
|3
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Kylie Eschmann (#11, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|1