Box: Marissa 38, Valmeyer 27

  • 0
1234Final
Marissa96121138
Valmeyer767727
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Marissa9-155-2709/30835/35
Valmeyer5-142-5671/28824/34

MarissaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Autumn Gilley (#10, G, Sr.)16604-61
Hannah Krause (#30, F, So.)10402-43
Annie Villarreal (#24, F, So.)8302-42
Mia Lanier (#5, F)21001
Kearston Alstat (#31, F, Fr.)21000
ValmeyerPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brooke Miller (#4, Jr.)12600-13
Avery Proffer (#12)7210-11
Ava Reeves (#24)42000
Josephine Reeves (#13)30103
Kylie Eschmann (#11, Sr.)1001-21
