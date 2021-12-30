Box: Marissa 46, Roxana 42

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Marissa
|9
|9
|18
|10
|46
|Roxana
|8
|14
|3
|17
|42
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Marissa
|10-6
|3-1
|557/35
|581/36
|Roxana
|5-8
|1-4
|427/27
|522/33
|Marissa
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Autumn Gilley (#10, Jr.)
|19
|3
|3
|4-6
|4
|Bree Portz (#4, Sr.)
|15
|3
|1
|6-9
|1
|Grace Middendorf (#21, Sr.)
|12
|6
|0
|0-1
|1
|Marissa
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
