Box: Marissa 46, Roxana 42
1234Final
Marissa99181046
Roxana81431742
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Marissa10-63-1557/35581/36
Roxana5-81-4427/27522/33
MarissaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Autumn Gilley (#10, Jr.)19334-64
Bree Portz (#4, Sr.)15316-91
Grace Middendorf (#21, Sr.)12600-11
Marissa
Individual stats Have not been reported.
