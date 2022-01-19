 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Marquette 47, Westminster 44

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Marquette151091347
Westminster20951044
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Marquette9-50-0776/55755/54
Westminster11-22-0654/47438/31

People are also reading…

MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Katie Baumgartner (#23, F, Sr.)258-150-19-131
Ally Fitzgerald (#5, F, Sr.)94-110-11-40
Trinity Gygi (#10, G)60-11-23-40
Taryn Blevins (#1, G, Jr.)40-50-14-40
Kate Dolson (#22, G)30-21-301
Marquette
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Turner helps John Burroughs power past rival MICDS

Turner helps John Burroughs power past rival MICDS

John Burroughs sophomore Allie Turner scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead the Bombers to a 49-40 win over rival MICDS in a Metro League showdown on Friday in Ladue. Burroughs has won five of its last six games.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News