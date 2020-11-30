Box: Marquette 48, Francis Howell 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell
|3
|11
|8
|15
|37
|Marquette
|9
|14
|12
|13
|48
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell
|0-1
|0-0
|37/37
|48/48
|Marquette
|2-0
|0-0
|107/107
|69/69
|Francis Howell
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ally Fitzgerald (#5, F, Jr.)
|10
|2-10
|0
|6-8
|0
|Taryn Blevins (#1, F, So.)
|10
|0-1
|3-4
|1-3
|2
|Kennedi Watkins (#14, F, Sr.)
|9
|4-10
|0-1
|1-3
|3
|Katie Baumgartner (#23, F, Jr.)
|9
|3-7
|0
|3-4
|3
|Emma Morrow (#24, G, Sr.)
|6
|2-7
|0
|2-2
|3
|Teresa Dorhauer (#4, G, Sr.)
|4
|1-2
|0
|2-6
|2
