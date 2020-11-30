 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Marquette 48, Francis Howell 37
0 comments

Box: Marquette 48, Francis Howell 37

  • 0
Subscribe for $29 a year
1234Final
Francis Howell31181537
Marquette914121348
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell0-10-037/3748/48
Marquette2-00-0107/10769/69
Francis Howell
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Ally Fitzgerald (#5, F, Jr.)102-1006-80
Taryn Blevins (#1, F, So.)100-13-41-32
Kennedi Watkins (#14, F, Sr.)94-100-11-33
Katie Baumgartner (#23, F, Jr.)93-703-43
Emma Morrow (#24, G, Sr.)62-702-23
Teresa Dorhauer (#4, G, Sr.)41-202-62
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports