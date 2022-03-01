 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Marquette 49, Lafayette 46

1234Final
Lafayette159121046
Marquette141391349
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lafayette12-122-31052/441036/43
Marquette17-93-21393/581326/55

Lafayette
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Taryn Blevins (#1, G, Jr.)262-25-87-81
Katie Baumgartner (#23, F, Sr.)92-1105-93
Trinity Gygi (#10, G)81-22-501
Kate Dolson (#22, G)40-21-51-21
Reagan Burroughs (#14, G, Sr.)21-1000
