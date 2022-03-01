Box: Marquette 49, Lafayette 46

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lafayette
|15
|9
|12
|10
|46
|Marquette
|14
|13
|9
|13
|49
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lafayette
|12-12
|2-3
|1052/44
|1036/43
|Marquette
|17-9
|3-2
|1393/58
|1326/55
|Lafayette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Taryn Blevins (#1, G, Jr.)
|26
|2-2
|5-8
|7-8
|1
|Katie Baumgartner (#23, F, Sr.)
|9
|2-11
|0
|5-9
|3
|Trinity Gygi (#10, G)
|8
|1-2
|2-5
|0
|1
|Kate Dolson (#22, G)
|4
|0-2
|1-5
|1-2
|1
|Reagan Burroughs (#14, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0