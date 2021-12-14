 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Marquette 54, Lindbergh 38
0 comments

Box: Marquette 54, Lindbergh 38

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
1234Final
Marquette169191054
Lindbergh1487938
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Marquette5-20-0410/59350/50
Lindbergh4-30-0317/45292/42
MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Ally Fitzgerald (#5, F, Sr.)187-110-14-61
Katie Baumgartner (#23, F, Sr.)157-1601-13
Taryn Blevins (#1, G, Jr.)122-72-42-23
Peyton Woley (#11, G)31-101-21
Kate Dolson (#22, G)21-20-300
Raquel Williams (#21, F)21-2000
Reagan Burroughs (#14, G, Sr.)21-30-101
Marquette
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Meet the St. Louis high school stars who made history last week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News