Box: Marquette 54, Lindbergh 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Marquette
|16
|9
|19
|10
|54
|Lindbergh
|14
|8
|7
|9
|38
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Marquette
|5-2
|0-0
|410/59
|350/50
|Lindbergh
|4-3
|0-0
|317/45
|292/42
|Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Ally Fitzgerald (#5, F, Sr.)
|18
|7-11
|0-1
|4-6
|1
|Katie Baumgartner (#23, F, Sr.)
|15
|7-16
|0
|1-1
|3
|Taryn Blevins (#1, G, Jr.)
|12
|2-7
|2-4
|2-2
|3
|Peyton Woley (#11, G)
|3
|1-1
|0
|1-2
|1
|Kate Dolson (#22, G)
|2
|1-2
|0-3
|0
|0
|Raquel Williams (#21, F)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Reagan Burroughs (#14, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-1
|0
|1
|Marquette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
