Box: Marquette 56, Lindbergh 37

1234Final
Marquette810251356
Lindbergh1686737
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Marquette5-31-0429/54400/50
Lindbergh3-30-0239/30233/29

MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Violet McNece (#33)217-90-87-113
Macie McNece (#23)173-83-42-23
Taryn Blevins (#1, Sr.)83-70-42-33
Sydney Bode (#32)42-8002
Ella Castro (#22, Sr.)21-1000
Trinity Gygi (#11)21-50-101
Leah Borland (#5)20-202-22
Marquette
Individual stats Have not been reported.
