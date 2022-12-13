Box: Marquette 56, Lindbergh 37

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Marquette
|8
|10
|25
|13
|56
|Lindbergh
|16
|8
|6
|7
|37
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Marquette
|5-3
|1-0
|429/54
|400/50
|Lindbergh
|3-3
|0-0
|239/30
|233/29
|Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Violet McNece (#33)
|21
|7-9
|0-8
|7-11
|3
|Macie McNece (#23)
|17
|3-8
|3-4
|2-2
|3
|Taryn Blevins (#1, Sr.)
|8
|3-7
|0-4
|2-3
|3
|Sydney Bode (#32)
|4
|2-8
|0
|0
|2
|Ella Castro (#22, Sr.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|0
|Trinity Gygi (#11)
|2
|1-5
|0-1
|0
|1
|Leah Borland (#5)
|2
|0-2
|0
|2-2
|2
|Marquette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.