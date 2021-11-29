 Skip to main content
Box: Marquette 58, Francis Howell 48
Box: Marquette 58, Francis Howell 48

1234Final
Francis Howell151491048
Marquette1510181558
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Francis Howell0-10-048/4858/58
Marquette2-00-0119/119105/105
Francis HowellPtsFG3FGFTFL
Libby Brewster (#24, G, Sr.)19327-83
Danielle Moore (#13, G)126002
Meghan Illingworth (#21, F, Jr.)9401-24
Julie Steiger (#3, G, Sr.)5201-33
Izzy Luca (#42, F, Sr.)2002-40
Bea Schneider (#23, G)1001-20
MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Katie Baumgartner (#23, F, Sr.)239-1705-94
Taryn Blevins (#1, G, Jr.)160-74-84-81
Trinity Gygi (#10, G)81-42-50-10
Kate Dolson (#22, G)60-22-601
Reagan Burroughs (#14, G, Sr.)42-400-24
Ella Castro (#4, F, Jr.)100-11-24
