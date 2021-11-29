Box: Marquette 58, Francis Howell 48

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Francis Howell
|15
|14
|9
|10
|48
|Marquette
|15
|10
|18
|15
|58
-
Area high school girls basketball rankings, preseason
-
Girls basketball season preview spotlight: Nicastro takes pride in helping put St. Charles West back on map
-
Recap: Liberty Christian Academy rolls past Principia
-
Recap: Metro triumphs over Medicine and Bioscience
-
Recap: Metro handily defeats Riverview Gardens
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Francis Howell
|0-1
|0-0
|48/48
|58/58
|Marquette
|2-0
|0-0
|119/119
|105/105
|Francis Howell
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Libby Brewster (#24, G, Sr.)
|19
|3
|2
|7-8
|3
|Danielle Moore (#13, G)
|12
|6
|0
|0
|2
|Meghan Illingworth (#21, F, Jr.)
|9
|4
|0
|1-2
|4
|Julie Steiger (#3, G, Sr.)
|5
|2
|0
|1-3
|3
|Izzy Luca (#42, F, Sr.)
|2
|0
|0
|2-4
|0
|Bea Schneider (#23, G)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
|Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Katie Baumgartner (#23, F, Sr.)
|23
|9-17
|0
|5-9
|4
|Taryn Blevins (#1, G, Jr.)
|16
|0-7
|4-8
|4-8
|1
|Trinity Gygi (#10, G)
|8
|1-4
|2-5
|0-1
|0
|Kate Dolson (#22, G)
|6
|0-2
|2-6
|0
|1
|Reagan Burroughs (#14, G, Sr.)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0-2
|4
|Ella Castro (#4, F, Jr.)
|1
|0
|0-1
|1-2
|4
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.