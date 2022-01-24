 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Marquette 61, McCluer North 36

1234Final
McCluer North10910736
Marquette1913131661
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
McCluer North2-71-1314/35399/44
Marquette11-51-0881/98832/92

McCluer North
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Katie Baumgartner (#23, F, Sr.)2612-1602-34
Taryn Blevins (#1, G, Jr.)142-33-51-24
Trinity Gygi (#10, G)61-41-41-12
Kate Dolson (#22, G)51-31-503
Raquel Williams (#21, F)42-4001
Ella Castro (#4, F, Jr.)41-40-12-20
Reagan Burroughs (#14, G, Sr.)21-20-103
