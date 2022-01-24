Box: Marquette 61, McCluer North 36

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|McCluer North
|10
|9
|10
|7
|36
|Marquette
|19
|13
|13
|16
|61
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|McCluer North
|2-7
|1-1
|314/35
|399/44
|Marquette
|11-5
|1-0
|881/98
|832/92
People are also reading…
|McCluer North
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Katie Baumgartner (#23, F, Sr.)
|26
|12-16
|0
|2-3
|4
|Taryn Blevins (#1, G, Jr.)
|14
|2-3
|3-5
|1-2
|4
|Trinity Gygi (#10, G)
|6
|1-4
|1-4
|1-1
|2
|Kate Dolson (#22, G)
|5
|1-3
|1-5
|0
|3
|Raquel Williams (#21, F)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|1
|Ella Castro (#4, F, Jr.)
|4
|1-4
|0-1
|2-2
|0
|Reagan Burroughs (#14, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-2
|0-1
|0
|3