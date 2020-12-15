 Skip to main content
Box: Marquette 65, Lindbergh 23
Box: Marquette 65, Lindbergh 23

1234Final
Lindbergh594523
Marquette2112122065
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lindbergh4-20-0238/40215/36
Marquette5-10-0304/51206/34
Lindbergh
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Kennedi Watkins (#14, F, Sr.)206-91-15-103
Katie Baumgartner (#23, F, Jr.)82-704-43
Taryn Blevins (#1, F, So.)80-22-32-21
Karsen Kohl (#42, F)62-202-21
Taylor Montgomery (#15, G)51-31-303
Ally Fitzgerald (#5, F, Jr.)51-403-71
Emma Morrow (#24, G, Sr.)51-31-101
Meg Morrow (#10, F, Sr.)42-3002
Kennedy Kohl (#21, G)21-2000
Teresa Dorhauer (#4, G, Sr.)21-30-20-31
