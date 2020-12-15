Box: Marquette 65, Lindbergh 23

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lindbergh
|5
|9
|4
|5
|23
|Marquette
|21
|12
|12
|20
|65
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lindbergh
|4-2
|0-0
|238/40
|215/36
|Marquette
|5-1
|0-0
|304/51
|206/34
|Lindbergh
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kennedi Watkins (#14, F, Sr.)
|20
|6-9
|1-1
|5-10
|3
|Katie Baumgartner (#23, F, Jr.)
|8
|2-7
|0
|4-4
|3
|Taryn Blevins (#1, F, So.)
|8
|0-2
|2-3
|2-2
|1
|Karsen Kohl (#42, F)
|6
|2-2
|0
|2-2
|1
|Taylor Montgomery (#15, G)
|5
|1-3
|1-3
|0
|3
|Ally Fitzgerald (#5, F, Jr.)
|5
|1-4
|0
|3-7
|1
|Emma Morrow (#24, G, Sr.)
|5
|1-3
|1-1
|0
|1
|Meg Morrow (#10, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0
|2
|Kennedy Kohl (#21, G)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Teresa Dorhauer (#4, G, Sr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-2
|0-3
|1
