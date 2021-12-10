Box: Marquette 65, Parkway Central 43

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Parkway Central
|9
|10
|6
|18
|43
|Marquette
|15
|20
|20
|10
|65
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Parkway Central
|0-5
|0-0
|171/34
|296/59
|Marquette
|4-2
|0-0
|356/71
|312/62
|Parkway Central
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Katie Baumgartner (#23, F, Sr.)
|25
|7-17
|0
|11-13
|0
|Kate Dolson (#22, G)
|13
|3-7
|2-4
|1-2
|1
|Trinity Gygi (#10, G)
|9
|1-3
|2-2
|1-2
|1
|Reagan Burroughs (#14, G, Sr.)
|8
|2-5
|1-1
|1-4
|0
|Taryn Blevins (#1, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-2
|0-2
|0
|0
|Ella Castro (#4, F, Jr.)
|3
|0-1
|1-4
|0
|1
|Raquel Williams (#21, F)
|2
|1-5
|0
|0
|0
|Priya Leckliter (#12, F)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|0
