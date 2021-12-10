 Skip to main content
Box: Marquette 65, Parkway Central 43
Box: Marquette 65, Parkway Central 43

1234Final
Parkway Central91061843
Marquette1520201065
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Parkway Central0-50-0171/34296/59
Marquette4-20-0356/71312/62
Parkway Central
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Katie Baumgartner (#23, F, Sr.)257-17011-130
Kate Dolson (#22, G)133-72-41-21
Trinity Gygi (#10, G)91-32-21-21
Reagan Burroughs (#14, G, Sr.)82-51-11-40
Taryn Blevins (#1, G, Jr.)42-20-200
Ella Castro (#4, F, Jr.)30-11-401
Raquel Williams (#21, F)21-5000
Priya Leckliter (#12, F)1001-20
