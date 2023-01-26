 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Box: Marquette 66, Helias 58

  • 0
1234Final
Marquette1016162466
Helias1019151458
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Marquette13-61-11117/59870/46
Helias4-20-0375/20277/15

People are also reading…

MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Taryn Blevins (#1, Sr.)23058-104
Macie McNece (#23)23261-21
Sydney Bode (#32)11403-44
Trinity Gygi (#11)51101
Ella Castro (#22, Sr.)4011-23
Marquette
Individual stats Have not been reported.
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News