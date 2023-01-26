Box: Marquette 66, Helias 58

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Marquette
|10
|16
|16
|24
|66
|Helias
|10
|19
|15
|14
|58
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Marquette
|13-6
|1-1
|1117/59
|870/46
|Helias
|4-2
|0-0
|375/20
|277/15
|Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Taryn Blevins (#1, Sr.)
|23
|0
|5
|8-10
|4
|Macie McNece (#23)
|23
|2
|6
|1-2
|1
|Sydney Bode (#32)
|11
|4
|0
|3-4
|4
|Trinity Gygi (#11)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Ella Castro (#22, Sr.)
|4
|0
|1
|1-2
|3
|Marquette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.