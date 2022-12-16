Box: Marquette 66, Lafayette 24

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Lafayette
|11
|5
|7
|1
|24
|Marquette
|23
|20
|14
|9
|66
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Lafayette
|0-7
|0-0
|199/28
|389/56
|Marquette
|6-3
|1-0
|495/71
|424/61
|Lafayette
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Violet McNece (#33)
|18
|4-9
|1-2
|7-7
|0
|Taryn Blevins (#1, Sr.)
|16
|1-4
|3-4
|5-5
|1
|Macie McNece (#23)
|10
|0-1
|3-6
|1-2
|0
|Haley Ott (#12)
|4
|1-1
|0
|2-2
|2
|Sydney Bode (#32)
|4
|2-4
|0
|0
|3
|Kiersten Powell (#13)
|3
|1-3
|0-1
|1-2
|2
|Leah Borland (#5)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|1
|Mia Schaefer (#10)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|1
|Trinity Gygi (#11)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|1
|Livia Kloeppel (#21)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Rakiya Williams (#25)
|2
|1-2
|0
|0
|0
|Ella Castro (#22, Sr.)
|1
|0
|0
|1-2
|4