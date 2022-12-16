 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Marquette 66, Lafayette 24

  • 0
1234Final
Lafayette1157124
Marquette232014966
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Lafayette0-70-0199/28389/56
Marquette6-31-0495/71424/61

Lafayette
Individual stats Have not been reported.
MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Violet McNece (#33)184-91-27-70
Taryn Blevins (#1, Sr.)161-43-45-51
Macie McNece (#23)100-13-61-20
Haley Ott (#12)41-102-22
Sydney Bode (#32)42-4003
Kiersten Powell (#13)31-30-11-22
Leah Borland (#5)21-2001
Mia Schaefer (#10)21-10-101
Trinity Gygi (#11)21-2001
Livia Kloeppel (#21)21-4000
Rakiya Williams (#25)21-2000
Ella Castro (#22, Sr.)1001-24
