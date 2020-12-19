Box: Marquette 68, John Burroughs 56

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|John Burroughs
|21
|10
|10
|15
|56
|Marquette
|13
|22
|23
|10
|68
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|John Burroughs
|0-1
|0-0
|56/56
|68/68
|Marquette
|7-1
|0-0
|426/426
|299/299
|John Burroughs
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Allie Turner (#11)
|15
|3
|3
|0
|5
|Peyton Starks (#14, Sr.)
|15
|6
|1
|0-3
|2
|Vanessa Polk (#2, Jr.)
|12
|6
|0
|0-3
|4
|Jasmin Rayner (#21, Sr.)
|5
|0
|1
|2-2
|1
|Sydney Starks (#13, So.)
|5
|1
|1
|0
|4
|Alice Crowley (#10)
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|Monet Witherspoon (#15)
|2
|0
|0
|2-4
|1
|Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kennedi Watkins (#14, F, Sr.)
|19
|7-17
|0-1
|5-8
|2
|Katie Baumgartner (#23, F, Jr.)
|19
|7-13
|0
|5-9
|2
|Taryn Blevins (#1, F, So.)
|9
|2-5
|0
|5-8
|1
|Ally Fitzgerald (#5, F, Jr.)
|8
|4-12
|0
|0
|2
|Taylor Montgomery (#15, G)
|7
|2-2
|1-1
|0
|2
|Emma Morrow (#24, G, Sr.)
|3
|1-2
|0-1
|1-2
|2
|Teresa Dorhauer (#4, G, Sr.)
|3
|1-2
|0
|1-2
|1
