 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Box: Marquette 68, John Burroughs 56
0 comments

Box: Marquette 68, John Burroughs 56

  • 0
Subscribe for $29/year
1234Final
John Burroughs2110101556
Marquette1322231068
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
John Burroughs0-10-056/5668/68
Marquette7-10-0426/426299/299
John BurroughsPtsFG3FGFTFL
Allie Turner (#11)153305
Peyton Starks (#14, Sr.)15610-32
Vanessa Polk (#2, Jr.)12600-34
Jasmin Rayner (#21, Sr.)5012-21
Sydney Starks (#13, So.)51104
Alice Crowley (#10)21004
Monet Witherspoon (#15)2002-41
MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Kennedi Watkins (#14, F, Sr.)197-170-15-82
Katie Baumgartner (#23, F, Jr.)197-1305-92
Taryn Blevins (#1, F, So.)92-505-81
Ally Fitzgerald (#5, F, Jr.)84-12002
Taylor Montgomery (#15, G)72-21-102
Emma Morrow (#24, G, Sr.)31-20-11-22
Teresa Dorhauer (#4, G, Sr.)31-201-21
0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports