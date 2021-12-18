 Skip to main content
Box: Marquette 73, John Burroughs 62
Box: Marquette 73, John Burroughs 62

1234Final
Marquette816232673
John Burroughs142614862
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Marquette6-30-0531/59468/52
John Burroughs2-30-0267/30216/24
MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Trinity Gygi (#10, G)201-36-600
Katie Baumgartner (#23, F, Sr.)197-1305-73
Taryn Blevins (#1, G, Jr.)172-43-64-43
Kate Dolson (#22, G)100-53-31-20
Ally Fitzgerald (#5, F, Sr.)84-1100-31
John BurroughsPtsFG3FGFTFL
Breaunna Ward (#21, Fr.)219102
Allie Turner (#11, So.)18522-33
Sydney Starks (#13, Jr.)156104
Monet Witherspoon (#15, So.)8211-25
