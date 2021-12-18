Box: Marquette 73, John Burroughs 62

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Marquette
|8
|16
|23
|26
|73
|John Burroughs
|14
|26
|14
|8
|62
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Marquette
|6-3
|0-0
|531/59
|468/52
|John Burroughs
|2-3
|0-0
|267/30
|216/24
|Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Trinity Gygi (#10, G)
|20
|1-3
|6-6
|0
|0
|Katie Baumgartner (#23, F, Sr.)
|19
|7-13
|0
|5-7
|3
|Taryn Blevins (#1, G, Jr.)
|17
|2-4
|3-6
|4-4
|3
|Kate Dolson (#22, G)
|10
|0-5
|3-3
|1-2
|0
|Ally Fitzgerald (#5, F, Sr.)
|8
|4-11
|0
|0-3
|1
|John Burroughs
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Breaunna Ward (#21, Fr.)
|21
|9
|1
|0
|2
|Allie Turner (#11, So.)
|18
|5
|2
|2-3
|3
|Sydney Starks (#13, Jr.)
|15
|6
|1
|0
|4
|Monet Witherspoon (#15, So.)
|8
|2
|1
|1-2
|5
