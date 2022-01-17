 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Mascoutah 52, Greenville 31
1234Final
Greenville6910631
Mascoutah1510101752
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Greenville9-123-1774/37834/40
Mascoutah12-114-31171/561059/50
GreenvillePtsFG3FGFTFL
Charlee Stearns (#10, Jr.)90-23-900
Lilly Funneman (#44, Jr.)72-21-302
Abby Sussenbach (#23, Sr.)63-13002
Shayna Henderson (#42)51-11-401
Natalie McCullough (#50, So.)41-202-20
Greenville
Individual stats Have not been reported.
