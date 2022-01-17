Box: Mascoutah 52, Greenville 31

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Greenville
|6
|9
|10
|6
|31
|Mascoutah
|15
|10
|10
|17
|52
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Greenville
|9-12
|3-1
|774/37
|834/40
|Mascoutah
|12-11
|4-3
|1171/56
|1059/50
|Greenville
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Charlee Stearns (#10, Jr.)
|9
|0-2
|3-9
|0
|0
|Lilly Funneman (#44, Jr.)
|7
|2-2
|1-3
|0
|2
|Abby Sussenbach (#23, Sr.)
|6
|3-13
|0
|0
|2
|Shayna Henderson (#42)
|5
|1-1
|1-4
|0
|1
|Natalie McCullough (#50, So.)
|4
|1-2
|0
|2-2
|0
|Greenville
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
Tags
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.