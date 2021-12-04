 Skip to main content
Box: Mascoutah 58, Columbia 35
1234Final
Columbia1358935
Mascoutah1812141458
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Columbia2-41-0252/42256/43
Mascoutah4-41-1432/72374/62
ColumbiaPtsFG3FGFTFL
Jordan Holten (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)123-1106-73
Taylor Holten (#42, 6-0, C, Sr.)83-1302-42
Karsen Jany (#21, 5-9, G, Jr.)50-101-52-20
Ava Langhans (#25, 5-6, G, Fr.)40-204-40
Emily Holmes (#24, 5-9, G, Jr.)21-400-11
Joli Barnett (#10, 5-3, G, So.)21-1001
Sam Schmuke (#3, 5-5, G, Fr.)21-700-21
Columbia
Individual stats Have not been reported.
