Box: Mascoutah 58, Columbia 35

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Columbia
|13
|5
|8
|9
|35
|Mascoutah
|18
|12
|14
|14
|58
-
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Columbia
|2-4
|1-0
|252/42
|256/43
|Mascoutah
|4-4
|1-1
|432/72
|374/62
|Columbia
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Jordan Holten (#41, 5-10, F, Fr.)
|12
|3-11
|0
|6-7
|3
|Taylor Holten (#42, 6-0, C, Sr.)
|8
|3-13
|0
|2-4
|2
|Karsen Jany (#21, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|5
|0-10
|1-5
|2-2
|0
|Ava Langhans (#25, 5-6, G, Fr.)
|4
|0-2
|0
|4-4
|0
|Emily Holmes (#24, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0-1
|1
|Joli Barnett (#10, 5-3, G, So.)
|2
|1-1
|0
|0
|1
|Sam Schmuke (#3, 5-5, G, Fr.)
|2
|1-7
|0
|0-2
|1
|Columbia
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
