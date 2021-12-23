Box: Mascoutah 60, Father McGivney 38

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mascoutah
|0
|0
|0
|0
|60
|Father McGivney
|0
|0
|0
|0
|38
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mascoutah
|8-6
|3-2
|736/53
|633/45
|Father McGivney
|8-4
|1-1
|525/38
|415/30
|Mascoutah
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Father McGivney
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Mary Harkins (#1, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|12
|3-4
|2-7
|0
|3
|Charlize Luehmann (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|8
|2-7
|0-1
|4-6
|3
|Emma Martinez (#3, 5-6, G, Jr.)
|5
|2-4
|0-1
|1-2
|3
|Julia Stobie (#40, 5-10, F, Jr.)
|4
|2-3
|0
|0-2
|4
|Sami Oller (#23, 6-0, G, So.)
|3
|1-1
|0-2
|1-2
|1
|Riley Zumwalt (#12, 5-8, F, Sr.)
|2
|1-4
|0
|0
|0
|Alexis Bond (#42, 5-7, F, Jr.)
|2
|1-3
|0-2
|0
|1
|Claire Stanhaus (#2, 5-3, G, Jr.)
|2
|1-1
|0-1
|0
|0
