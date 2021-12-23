 Skip to main content
Box: Mascoutah 60, Father McGivney 38
Box: Mascoutah 60, Father McGivney 38

1234Final
Mascoutah000060
Father McGivney000038
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mascoutah8-63-2736/53633/45
Father McGivney8-41-1525/38415/30
Mascoutah
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Father McGivneyPtsFG3FGFTFL
Mary Harkins (#1, 5-4, G, Jr.)123-42-703
Charlize Luehmann (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)82-70-14-63
Emma Martinez (#3, 5-6, G, Jr.)52-40-11-23
Julia Stobie (#40, 5-10, F, Jr.)42-300-24
Sami Oller (#23, 6-0, G, So.)31-10-21-21
Riley Zumwalt (#12, 5-8, F, Sr.)21-4000
Alexis Bond (#42, 5-7, F, Jr.)21-30-201
Claire Stanhaus (#2, 5-3, G, Jr.)21-10-100
