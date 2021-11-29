Box: Mater Dei 39, Alton Marquette 26

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mater Dei
|13
|12
|8
|6
|39
|Alton Marquette
|8
|6
|9
|3
|26
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mater Dei
|3-2
|0-0
|220/44
|229/46
|Alton Marquette
|3-3
|0-0
|284/57
|271/54
|Mater Dei
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Alton Marquette
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Chloe White (#45, 5-7, G, Sr.)
|11
|1-4
|3-9
|0-2
|0
|Abby Williams (#4, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|5
|2-3
|0-2
|1-2
|0
|Alyssa Powell (#23, 5-10, F, Sr.)
|4
|2-10
|0
|0-2
|0
|Jillian Nelson (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)
|3
|0
|1-5
|0
|0
|Haley Rodgers (#5, 5-4, G, Jr.)
|3
|0
|1-1
|0
|0
