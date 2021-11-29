 Skip to main content
Box: Mater Dei 39, Alton Marquette 26
Box: Mater Dei 39, Alton Marquette 26

1234Final
Mater Dei13128639
Alton Marquette869326
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mater Dei3-20-0220/44229/46
Alton Marquette3-30-0284/57271/54
Mater Dei
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Alton MarquettePtsFG3FGFTFL
Chloe White (#45, 5-7, G, Sr.)111-43-90-20
Abby Williams (#4, 5-10, F, Sr.)52-30-21-20
Alyssa Powell (#23, 5-10, F, Sr.)42-1000-20
Jillian Nelson (#22, 5-9, F, Sr.)301-500
Haley Rodgers (#5, 5-4, G, Jr.)301-100
