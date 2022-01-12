Box: Mater Dei 56, Granite City 28

|1
|2
|3
|4
|Final
|Mater Dei
|7
|16
|22
|11
|56
|Granite City
|6
|5
|11
|6
|28
|Overall
|League
|Pts For/Avg
|Pts Against/Avg
|Mater Dei
|10-7
|0-0
|726/43
|662/39
|Granite City
|8-8
|0-0
|650/38
|593/35
|Mater Dei
|Individual stats Have not been reported.
|Granite City
|Pts
|FG
|3FG
|FT
|FL
|Kaylyn Wylie (#3, 5-9, G, Jr.)
|13
|5-10
|1-3
|0-6
|2
|Emily Sykes (#35, 5-10, C, So.)
|11
|4-8
|1-2
|0
|2
|Melashia Bennett (#1, 5-3, G, Jr.)
|4
|2-3
|0-3
|0
|1
