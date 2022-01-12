 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: Mater Dei 56, Granite City 28
Box: Mater Dei 56, Granite City 28

1234Final
Mater Dei716221156
Granite City6511628
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Mater Dei10-70-0726/43662/39
Granite City8-80-0650/38593/35
Mater Dei
Individual stats Have not been reported.
Granite CityPtsFG3FGFTFL
Kaylyn Wylie (#3, 5-9, G, Jr.)135-101-30-62
Emily Sykes (#35, 5-10, C, So.)114-81-202
Melashia Bennett (#1, 5-3, G, Jr.)42-30-301
