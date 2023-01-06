 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Box: McCluer North 43, Rosati-Kain 35

  • 0
1234Final
Rosati-Kain6515935
McCluer North157111043
OverallLeaguePts For/AvgPts Against/Avg
Rosati-Kain4-51-0312/35361/40
McCluer North6-50-0449/50455/51

Rosati-KainPtsFG3FGFTFL
Brooke Elston (#50, F, Sr.)198-130-13-91
Jordyn Willis (#10, G, Jr.)60-12-302
Tedda Bock (#4, G, Sr.)41-602-32
Kyleigh Patrick (#14, F, Sr.)31-30-41-33
Jaila Smith (#24, G, Sr.)31-40-31-24
Rosati-Kain
Individual stats Have not been reported.
